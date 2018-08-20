Kevin Spacey’s latest movie bombs, makes only $126 on opening day

Kevin Spacey’s latest movie, Billionaire Boys Club, took in US$126 after it debuted on Friday, opening in only eight theatres across the United States.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the crime-drama played in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Orleans, the Hartford-New Haven area, Cleveland, Chicago, Miami and Sarasota, Fla.

The poor performance at the box office comes after Spacey became one of the key figures in the entertainment business to be accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of allegations against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. More than 30 men have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: Kevin Spacey cost Netflix $39M

Following the allegations, Spacey’s career ground to a halt. He was fired from House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in the movie All the Money in the World.

The Billionaire Boys Club, inspired by true events, follows a group of wealthy young men in Los Angeles who embark on a get-rich-quick scheme with deadly outcomes. The film also stars Ansel Elgort, Emma Roberts and Taron Egerton.

It was previously released on demand last month.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Kevin Spacey

In June, representatives for the studio behind the new movie, Vertical Entertainment, released a statement saying the movie would premiere as scheduled despite the actor’s involvement.

“We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behaviour — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two and a half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — do not tarnish the release of the film,” a statement from Vertical read. “In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

READ MORE: Rotten Apples: Online movie database lets you screen cast and crew for sexual allegations

Official earnings were not reported to comScore, but the Hollywood Reporter said Sunday that the film earned a dismal $425.

—With a file from the Associated Press and Chris Jancelewicz