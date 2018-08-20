Man accused of threatening to kill City of Kawartha Lakes police officers

A Lindsay, Ont., man is accused of resisting arrest and making threats to kill officers of the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service last week.

Police said on Friday, a victim contacted them to report they had been threatened by a man.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation under way after 2 found dead in Kawartha Lakes home

Officers later located a suspect and attempted to arrest him.

“The man fought with the officers and resisted arrest, while also threatening to kill the officers,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha on Monday.

Police say he was found to be in possession of a hatchet.

Jackob Manning, 23, was charged with two counts of uttering a threat to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing later Friday.

In late May, Manning was arrested for an alleged altercation with a driver involving a hatchet that saw an undercover police officer intervene.