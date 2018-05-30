Crime
May 30, 2018 11:08 am

Undercover officer in Lindsay halts hatchet-wielding pedestrian

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Lindsay man faces weapons charges for wielding a hatchet at a motorist on May 25.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police
A A

A Lindsay man faces weapons charges after a police officer intervened in an altercation involving a hatchet last Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say an undercover officer was travelling on Russell Street West when he noticed an altercation between a pedestrian and the driver of a pickup truck.

Police say the officer saw the pedestrian strike the driver and then produced a hatchet and threatened the motorist.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Omemee teen arrested after Peterborough man’s face shattered in assault

“The officer immediately intervened and arrested the pedestrian who was still armed with the hatchet,” police stated on Wednesday.

Jakob Manning, 23, of Lindsay, was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on June 28.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Mark Donaldson at 705-324-6307 ext. 524 or mdonaldson@klps.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
City of Kawartha Lakes
Hatchet
Jakob Manning
Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes Police
lindsay
weapon offences
Weapons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News