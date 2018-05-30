Undercover officer in Lindsay halts hatchet-wielding pedestrian

A Lindsay man faces weapons charges after a police officer intervened in an altercation involving a hatchet last Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say an undercover officer was travelling on Russell Street West when he noticed an altercation between a pedestrian and the driver of a pickup truck.

Police say the officer saw the pedestrian strike the driver and then produced a hatchet and threatened the motorist.

“The officer immediately intervened and arrested the pedestrian who was still armed with the hatchet,” police stated on Wednesday.

Jakob Manning, 23, of Lindsay, was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on June 28.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Mark Donaldson at 705-324-6307 ext. 524 or mdonaldson@klps.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.