Man in life-threatening condition after being found in pool at Mississauga home

Officials say a man is in critical condition after he was found in a pool at a Mississauga home on Monday.

Police and paramedics in Peel Region were called to the house on Mesa Crescent, near Mississauga Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 2:10 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was treated on scene before he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More to come.

