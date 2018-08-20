Canada
August 20, 2018 3:03 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 3:13 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after being found in pool at Mississauga home

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Peel Regional Paramedic Services took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was found in a Mississauga pool on Monday.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Officials say a man is in critical condition after he was found in a pool at a Mississauga home on Monday.

Police and paramedics in Peel Region were called to the house on Mesa Crescent, near Mississauga Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 2:10 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was treated on scene before he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

