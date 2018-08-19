Man drowns in pool trying to teach himself to swim: Peel police
Peel Regional police say a man has drowned at his apartment building pool in Mississauga, Ont., while teaching himself to swim.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Queen Frederica Drive with reports of a drowning around 4 p.m.
The spokesperson said paramedics transported a 29-year-old man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s little brother went to the building’s pool to check on him around 3 p.m. and found him without vital signs.
Officers said it appears from surveillance video in the facility that the 29-year-old slipped in the deep end and failed to resurface.
