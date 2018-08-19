Man drowns in pool trying to teach himself to swim: Peel police

Peel Regional police say a man has drowned at his apartment building pool in Mississauga, Ont., while teaching himself to swim.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Queen Frederica Drive with reports of a drowning around 4 p.m.

The spokesperson said paramedics transported a 29-year-old man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s little brother went to the building’s pool to check on him around 3 p.m. and found him without vital signs.

Officers said it appears from surveillance video in the facility that the 29-year-old slipped in the deep end and failed to resurface.

Police have reviewed surveillance footage which shows the man going into the deep end and never resurfacing. The victim was in the pool for a couple hours before being found by family. Officers now holding the scene, coroner en route. #Mississauga https://t.co/Topbn0lzOX — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 19, 2018