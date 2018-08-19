Crime
August 19, 2018 5:21 pm

Man drowns in pool trying to teach himself to swim: Peel police

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel Police say a 29-year-old man has drowned in a Mississauga apartment building pool.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Peel Regional police say a man has drowned at his apartment building pool in Mississauga, Ont., while teaching himself to swim.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Queen Frederica Drive with reports of a drowning around 4 p.m.

The spokesperson said paramedics transported a 29-year-old man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s little brother went to the building’s pool to check on him around 3 p.m. and found him without vital signs.

Officers said it appears from surveillance video in the facility that the 29-year-old slipped in the deep end and failed to resurface.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drowning
Global News
Mississauga
Mississauga drowning
Paramedics
peel regional police
Queen Frederica Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News