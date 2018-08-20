Sports
August 20, 2018 12:23 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 12:38 pm

Roughriders acquire wide receiver Brian Jones from Argos

By The Canadian Press

Toronto Argonauts' Brian Jones is hit as he attempts to catch a pass by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Fred Bennett during second half CFL action in Toronto, Saturday, October 15, 2016.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press
The Toronto Argonauts have traded wide receiver Brian Jones to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 CFL draft.

The 24-year-old Jones is in his third CFL season after being selected fourth overall by Toronto in the 2016 draft out of Acadia.

Jones caught 12 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown in 24 games with Toronto.

The native of Enfield, N.S., also chipped in on special teams, recording nine tackles and one blocked punt in his career.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

