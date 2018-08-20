Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

A 22-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Sunday night.

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. at Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street.

York Regional Police said both vehicles involved had two occupants inside.

READ MORE: Driver of Lamborghini charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

Police said a woman in one of the vehicles suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed off overnight for the investigation and reopened early Monday morning.

Authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.