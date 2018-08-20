Charges
One injured after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Norfolk

By Staff 980 CFPL
OPP attended to the scene late Saturday afternoon.

File Photo.
Norfolk OPP responded to a call about a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 3 and Schafer Side Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 48-year-old woman driving the motorcycle was airlifted to a London hospital where she is in serious condition. The 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The investigation has revealed that the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Highway 3 and the pickup truck was travelling northbound on Schafer Side Road before they collided.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP say that charges are pending.

