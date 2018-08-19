Nobody injured after bullets fired into Regina home

Bullets were fired into a home on the 600 block of Garnet Street Sunday morning.

Nobody inside the home was injured.

The incident occurred at about 6:40 a.m. when the Regina Police Service received numerous 911 calls from neighbors who heard gunshots.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).