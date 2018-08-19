Toronto police seek public help finding suspect in armed robbery investigation

Toronto police say they are seeking the public’s assistance in finding one suspect still outstanding in a gunpoint robbery that took place in February.

Police said Steven Gregory, 34, of Toronto is still outstanding and is wanted for multiple charges, including possessing a loaded regulated firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Officers said they were called to a man’s home in the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area on Feb., 15 at around 7:30 a.m. with reports the man had been shot.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot inside downtown Toronto high-rise

Two men approached him outside his home, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he hand over his belongings, police said. The man attempted to chase them down and the suspects fired multiple shots at him. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

Jasmine Langemann, 26, and Dale Bailey, 47, were apprehended on Feb. 16 and appeared in court the following day. Langeman faced seven charges, including robbery with a firearm and careless use of a firearm, while Bailey face eight charges.

Officers advise that if Gregory is seen, he is not to be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.