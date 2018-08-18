Police investigating home invasion in northern Regina

Police are on the hunt for two male suspects after a home invasion in the 700 block of McIntosh street.

The invasion happened around 1:20 pm on Saturday afternoon.

Regina Police Service (RPS) received a call from a man who said two men had broken into his home. The victim was allegedly tied up by the suspects before escaping his binds and fleeing to a neighbour’s home to call for help.

In the meantime the suspects stole personal property and a work truck. The truck is described as a 2010 GMC Sierra with blue flames, a missing tailgate and the word ‘Bison’ on it. It also has Saskatchewan license plate 647 IGM.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information that could help police solve this matter is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

