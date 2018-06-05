Crime
June 5, 2018 12:53 pm

Police searching for male suspect after another Regina home invasion

By Online Producer  Global News

The police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information after a home invasion on June 4 sent one man to hospital - the second home invasion in Regina this week.

File / Global News
A A

The police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information after a home invasion on June 4 sent one man to hospital – the second home invasion in Regina this week.

MORE: RPS search for 3 men after home invasion sends Regina man to hospital after assault

The home invasion happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Montreal Street.

According to police, a man heard a knock at his door and upon answering, a man pushed his way inside. The suspect assaulted the 20-year-old before robbing him.

There is little information on the suspect, except that he was wearing a black jacket and shirt, blue jeans and had a white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 306-777-6500.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Home Invasion
Montreal Street
Police searching for suspect
Regina Police Service
RPS
Saskatchewan
Second home invasion this week

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News