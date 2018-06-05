Police searching for male suspect after another Regina home invasion

The police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information after a home invasion on June 4 sent one man to hospital – the second home invasion in Regina this week.

The home invasion happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Montreal Street.

According to police, a man heard a knock at his door and upon answering, a man pushed his way inside. The suspect assaulted the 20-year-old before robbing him.

There is little information on the suspect, except that he was wearing a black jacket and shirt, blue jeans and had a white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 306-777-6500.