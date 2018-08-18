Air quality level at 10-plus in smoke-filled Okanagan; Apple Triathlon cancels Saturday’s races

Organizers for annual Apple Triathlon have cancelled today’s races in Kelowna due to poor air quality.
The air quality health index (AQHI) for the smoke-filled Central Okanagan was rated at 10-plus, the maximum level, at 7 a.m. Heading into this weekend’s events, organizers said they would delay or cancel races if the AQHI was between nine and 10-plus. The North and South Okanagan were also rated at 10-plus.
READ MORE: Apple Triathlon organizers closely monitoring air quality
Saturday’s cancellation announcement was made at 7:30 a.m., though at 5:52 a.m., organizers tweeted that the Try-A-Tri and kids’ races were going to be delayed by 30 minutes due to air quality. At 6:40 a.m., another tweet was issued, stating those races were delayed yet another 30 minutes, with the 7:30 a.m. tweet announcing that all races for the day had been cancelled.
For the past four weeks, the Okanagan has been under an air quality advisory. On Friday, the B.C. government issued a smoky skies bulletin for most of the province, including the Southern Interior. In part, the bulletin said:
On Saturday, Interior Health issued a statement from Dr. Trevor Corneil, chief medical health officer regarding smoky skies. It said:
“Wildfires across the province have resulted in smoky skies and poor air quality for many Interior Health communities. During times of poor air quality, it’s important that individuals take steps to protect their health and wellbeing. Over the last week we have received questions from community members and local organizations about the health risks of strenuous outdoor activities.
“In B.C., we use the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) to make recommendations for modifying outdoor activity and/or avoiding smoke. This index takes into consideration levels of particulate matter, NO2, SO2, and other gases that are known to negatively impact lung capacity, heart function, and blood flow to muscles and brain tissue. Smoke affects everyone differently, but those most at risk include individuals with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, or diabetes, and infants, the elderly and pregnant women.
“The best way to protect your health when skies are smoky is to reduce your exposure and seek cleaner air. When the AQHI is moderate or higher (equal to and/or above 4), Interior Health recommends that individuals consider reducing or avoiding strenuous activities, and follow the recommendations provided on the BC Air Quality website.
“If you are experiencing clinical symptoms of any kind, contact your health care provider or local walk-in clinic. If your symptoms are severe, seek emergency medical attention.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.