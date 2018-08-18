Calgary police officer seriously injured while attending call

A Calgary police officer was seriously injured after he was hit by a truck Saturday morning in the city’s southeast.

The officer was responding to a suspicious person call at around 3:00 Saturday morning and approached a vehicle in the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E., according to authorities. The vehicle’s driver attempted to flee and hit the officer.

The officer is now being treated in hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the stolen vehicle is a white 2017 Ford F-150 that has an after-market bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers. ​