B.C. government to match all Red Cross donations for wildfire relief

The provincial government will be matching all Red Cross donations to help people affected by B.C. wildfires.

Parliament Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice says they’ll be matching up to $20 million until Oct. 12.

“There are still weeks lefts in this wildfire season, and crews are working tirelessly and they need our help.”

The BC Wildfire Service says close to 600 fires continue to burn across the province with about 1,500 people under an evacuation order.

She says they picked Red Cross because they’re hands on.

“The Red Cross is on the ground helping people and affected communities.”

Canadians who want to make a donation can go to redcross.ca or can call 1-800-418-1111.