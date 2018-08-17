Super League Triathlon debuts in Penticton

Penticton’s Super League Triathlon is getting things ready.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet,” said race director Michael Brown.

More than 400 participants are taking part in the inaugural SLT race in the Peach City this weekend.

“We have athletes from 19 countries coming here to race,” Brown said.

SLT organizers promise the event will shake up the traditional triathlon by featuring really short, fast-racing formats and small race circuits with multi stages over several days.

“You’ll see the athletes go by a lot of the time. In previous years, the athletes would go way out and you wouldn’t see them for four or five hours.”

“It’s going to be mayhem,” said Penticton SLT communications director Darren Hailes.

“The course, it’s tight, it’s close knit, they’re going to be going through the same areas of town time and time again. It’s going to be like triathlon you’ve never seen before,” said Hailes.

The first stage of the Penticton SLT goes tonight with a 15-kilometre bike race at the Area 27 race track outside of Oliver.

Followed up on Saturday and Sunday various swim, bike and run – rinse and repeat – stages.

“Triathlons like this put Penticton on the map. They have for 35 years and we hope to continue to,” said Brown.