Crime
August 17, 2018 7:01 pm

Police search for suspect in Mill Woods pellet gun incident

By Global News

Daniel Atienza is being sought by police, who have issued two warrants for his arrest, including assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Courtesy/Edmonton Police Service
A A

Edmonton police are searching for a 26-year-old man allegedly involved in an assault involving a pellet gun earlier this week.

READ MORE: Woman reportedly shot by pellet gun in Mill Woods

Story continues below

Daniel Atienza is being sought by police, who have issued two warrants for his arrest, including assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded in the area of Mill Woods Road and 36 Avenue after receiving reports a woman had randomly been shot.

READ MORE: Teen charged after man shot in eye with pellet gun in Spruce Grove

When police arrived, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries “consistent with being shot by a pellet gun,” a police spokesperson said.

The woman was treated at the scene and was not taken to hospital, according to Alberta Health Services.

-with files from Kim Smith

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Mill Woods
Pellet Gun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News