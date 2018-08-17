Police search for suspect in Mill Woods pellet gun incident

Edmonton police are searching for a 26-year-old man allegedly involved in an assault involving a pellet gun earlier this week.

Daniel Atienza is being sought by police, who have issued two warrants for his arrest, including assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded in the area of Mill Woods Road and 36 Avenue after receiving reports a woman had randomly been shot.

When police arrived, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries “consistent with being shot by a pellet gun,” a police spokesperson said.

The woman was treated at the scene and was not taken to hospital, according to Alberta Health Services.

-with files from Kim Smith