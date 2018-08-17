Calgary community rallies around family of sick girl

For the second time in her short life, a young Calgary girl is fighting a battle few have fought.

Eleven-year-old Ica Malabanan was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer called undifferentiated embryonal sarcoma. The cancer occurs in just one in a million people. Ica and her family are hoping, once again to beat the disease.

“Sometimes I feel scared. Sometimes I think I’m just going to make [it]… I’m going to go through this and think the positive,” Ica said. She is noticeably smaller than her twin sister, Ina.

“She’s going to make it and she can get through this,” Ina said.

Her family thought she had beaten it. Two years ago, Ica was first diagnosed with the disease. However, this past spring, a scan revealed the tumor had returned and was larger than before.

It was a shock to her father Arnold Malabanan who was the first person to receive the news.

“I got a phone call. I was at work, and the doctor said it came back. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to tell them,” he said.

The family knew the disease was even more serious this time around when doctors suggested Ica start on radiation treatments to shrink the tumor.

The young girl will also need a transplant in what will be a long and arduous journey.

Both parents decided they needed to be with their daughter full-time through her treatment and have both put work on hold for now.

With three other children to care for and no income coming in, the Malabanan’s have found support from a number of sources. Ica’s mother Mylene’s co-workers have stepped up to help however they could.

To date, the staff-driven fundraising initiatives have brought in nearly $4,000 for the family. Word of their kindness and generosity spreading through the community and inspiring others to help the family as well.

In their latest act of kindness and support, the staff at Sobey’s has organized a free community BBQ with live entertainment and a silent auction.

The event is open to the public and will take place Thursday, August 23 at the McKenzie Town Hall from 7 – 10 pm.