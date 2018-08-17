Victoria police arrest man accused of exposing himself to woman in Beacon Hill Park
Victoria police have arrested a man accused of exposing his genitals to a woman in a popular park last week.
The incident is alleged to have occurred last Thursday in Beacon Hill Park.
Police said a woman was reading under a tree when a man with a bicycle came up and began asking her inappropriate questions.
He then exposed himself to her, police said. The woman stood up and walked away, before calling a friend. Police said the man stayed and watched her, until she phoned police.
Victoria police say a suspect was arrested on Thursday, and officers are recommending one charge of committing an indecent act, and two counts of failure to comply with probation.
The man, who is known to police, was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Police said they are also continuing to investigate a link to a pair of other reported indecent exposures last week.
The day prior to the alleged incident in Beacon Hill Park, police said a man with a similar description to the suspect was reported to have exposed himself to two women on the Galloping Goose Trail.
In that instance, the suspect allegedly followed the two women until they entered a local business to call police.
