August 17, 2018 4:44 pm

Scugog man arrested after pointing gun at man’s head: Police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Durham police arrested a man who is accused of pointing a gun at a man's head in Port Perry on Thursday.

A Scugog man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at the head of another male during a disturbance in Port Perry on Thursday.

Around 2:20 p.m., Durham police were called to a residence on Simcoe Street near Scugog Street for reports that during an argument, a man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a man’s head.

“In a few minutes, officers arrived and arrested the 27-year-old male at gunpoint,” police stated.

Officers located a replica handgun loaded with blank rounds.

Police say after the man was arrested and taken to a holding cell at the North Division detachment, the suspect began hitting his head against a wall.

“When officers tried to move him to a safer location, he began kicking, biting and trying to head-butt officers,” police said.

The man was transferred to Uxbridge Cottage Hospital by ambulance for treatment and a mental health assessment.

The man has been charged with three weapons-related charges, as well as uttering threats, breach of recognizance, and breach of probation.

No name was released.

