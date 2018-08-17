Scugog man arrested after pointing gun at man’s head: Police
A Scugog man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at the head of another male during a disturbance in Port Perry on Thursday.
Around 2:20 p.m., Durham police were called to a residence on Simcoe Street near Scugog Street for reports that during an argument, a man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a man’s head.
“In a few minutes, officers arrived and arrested the 27-year-old male at gunpoint,” police stated.
Officers located a replica handgun loaded with blank rounds.
Police say after the man was arrested and taken to a holding cell at the North Division detachment, the suspect began hitting his head against a wall.
“When officers tried to move him to a safer location, he began kicking, biting and trying to head-butt officers,” police said.
The man was transferred to Uxbridge Cottage Hospital by ambulance for treatment and a mental health assessment.
The man has been charged with three weapons-related charges, as well as uttering threats, breach of recognizance, and breach of probation.
No name was released.
