Two firefighters narrowly escape injury while responding to fatal crash in Yarmouth area

An elderly woman has been ticketed after two volunteer firefighters were forced to jump out of the way of her vehicle while they were working at the scene of a fatal crash.

Yarmouth District RCMP spokesperson Staff-Sgt. Ben Parry says volunteer firefighters from two different detachments were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash left a 67-year-old woman from Middle West Pubnico dead, and a 68-year-old man from the same area seriously injured.

The firefighters were nearly struck by a passing car about two hours later, while it was still light out.

“It’s a small area. We really rely on each other on all kinds of situations,” Staff-Sgt. Parry told Global News. “They had a close call, which unfortunately happens all too frequently for people working on the side of the road.”

An officer stopped the driver and handed her a $410 ticket for failing to obey a traffic control person in a temporary work area.

Staff-Sgt. Parry says almost every first responder has experienced a similar situation.

“I just really want to ask people, when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, think of that person as a member of your family,” he said.

“Any time you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, you are required by law to slow down and move over. We really try to push that message out.”