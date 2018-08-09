Canada
August 9, 2018 9:09 am

63-year-old Ontario woman victim of Highway 103 crash

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
File / Global News
A 63-year-old woman from Ontario has been identified as the victim in this week’s fatal crash along a Nova Scotia highway.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say two vehicles travelling opposite directions collided on Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon.

The victim was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler 200 car. The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man from Ontario, was transported by EHS to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old woman from Chester was driving the second vehicle, a 2013 Honda CRV. She was transported by EHS to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

