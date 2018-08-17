Politics
August 17, 2018 2:34 pm

Efforts to upgrade Hamilton’s social housing stock suffer a setback

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

The provincial government's elimination of the cap and trade program, means the loss of $17 million to upgrade social housing in Hamilton.

CHML
A A

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins says the city of Hamilton is once again “left to our own devices” as it relates to social housing upgrades.

He’s reacting to the loss of about $17 million for repairs and retrofits, as a result of the provincial government’s cancellation of the cap-and-trade program.

READ MORE: Poverty plan to focus on affordable housing supply

The money was expected to flow to the city over the next three years.

Collins notes the funding would have helped significantly in addressing a backlog of needed upgrades to Hamilton’s affordable housing stock.

READ MORE: Sale of aging units to assist revitalization of social housing stock

He adds that most of the city’s 14,000 social housing units were built in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, and have building components that are “well past their useful lifespan.”

Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative government is scrapping cap-and-trade in an effort to reduce gas prices and home-heating bills.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cap and Trade
CityHousing Hamilton
Councillor Chad Collins
Hamilton affordable housing
Hamilton social housing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News