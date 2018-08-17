Dundas and Richmond to be closed for 24 hours this weekend: City of London

If you had plans to travel through the downtown core on Saturday, think again.

City officials say Dundas and Richmond streets will be off limits from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews are wrapping up hydro work for Dundas Place and the closure impacts cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians.

Access to business entrances will be limited but pedestrian navigation maps will be updated in the area. Motorists and cyclists are encouraged to use Clarence or Wellington streets instead.