Residents west of Kimberley told to leave immediately due to wildfire

A massive wildfire burning out of control southwest of Kimberley, B.C., has prompted an evacuation order for 65 properties in the St. Mary Lake area on Thursday night.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said there is immediate danger to those living in the area because of the Meachen Creek Wildfire and people in the evacuation zone should leave immediately.

Properties affected include those on the west boundary of the City of Kimberley to the Redding Creek/ St. Mary’s River convergence, including St. Mary’s Lake Road and Lakefront Road.

The Meachen Creek wildfire is 5,685 hectares and growing, pushed north by 40 km/h winds, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

New mapping Thursday helped better define the boundaries of the blaze and indicated it has not merged with the 1,391-hectare Mount Dickson wildfire, which is burning to the southwest of the Meachen Creek blaze.

Both fires are said to have been ignited by lightning July 30 and Aug. 1.

Both fires are burning out of control and no resources other than two pieces of heavy machinery have been committed to fight the blazes.

A state of emergency has been declared as more than 560 wildfires burn in B.C.

Road restrictions have been issued for Meachen Creek, Redding Creek, Grey Creek and White Boar forest service roads.

BC Parks has also issued a partial closure of Kianuko Provincial Park.

Evacuees should report to the Kimberley Centennial Center at 100-4th Avenue.

Those who need transportation from their homes should call 250-489-9677.

Here are some tips for people under evacuation order:

• Close all windows and doors.

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Close gates (latch), but do not lock.

• Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately

available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.