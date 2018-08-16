Canada
Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Police say witnesses called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report a collision in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Montreal police are investigating after a 63-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle early Thursday evening.

Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for the police, said witnesses called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report a collision in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The cyclist was travelling south on Hector Avenue when he was struck by a car heading west on Notre-Dame Street.

Couture said the cyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and legs.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, was treated for nervous shock.

Couture said one of the two parties failed to stop at a red light.

