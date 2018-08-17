What’s happening in Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The summer will be over before you know it, but in the meantime you might as well take advantage of all that Waterloo has to offer.

The following is a list of some activities you can find taking place this weekend in the Waterloo region:

Kitchener Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Kitchener)

The Kitchener Panthers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening game of their IBL semifinal series.

The first pitch at Jack Couch Ball Park will be thrown at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers swept the Brantford Red Sox in the opening round of the playoffs, while the Maple Leafs knocked out the Guelph Royals in five games.

39th Annual Moparfest (New Hamburg)

The 39th Moparfest kicks off with a drive through New Hamburg, Ont., on Friday night that is open to all makes and models of Mopar vehicles. The late afternoon cruise around town runs from 4:30 p.m. until dusk.

However, the real action kicks off on Saturday with the weekend festival, which celebrates cars built by Fiat Chrysler.

Among the highlights of the show is a display celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Super Bee and Road Runner cars. Drag racing legend Herb McCandless will also hold a Q&A session.

More details for the show can be found here.

Waterloo Gardener’s Fair and Competition (Waterloo)

The annual event at the Albert McCormick Community Centre features vendors, exhibitors, a silent auction and children’s activities.

There will also be presentations on chrysanthemums, hostas and fall planting as well as a flower-arranging demonstration.

A full list of activities can be found here.

Freedom Ride to End MS (Kitchener)

Registration for the ninth annual Freedom Ride to End MS will begin at 9 a.m. at Bingemans.

Riders will start their engines at 10 a.m. for the charity event and make their way to Erin, Ont.

More information on how to register for the event can be found here.

Chinese Festival Day (Waterloo)

The inaugural Chinese Festival Day will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waterloo Town Square.

The event will offer “unique and vibrant Chinese culture experiences,” including a parade, food, live music, dance shows, prizes and games.

There will also be a chance for visitors to participate in visual and performing arts, craft lessons, hands-on cooking, fun activities and more.

For more information on Chinese Festival Day, click here.

Pulp Social Saturday (Kitchener)

The Pulp Social Saturday event, which features indie rock and art pop-ups, will take place at the Tannery in Kitchener on Saturday night, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Hugo Alley, The Kents and Lost in Japan will perform, while merchandise from Nikolina Kupcevic, Jerry Quartz with Prevalent Plus, Trisha Abe, Alicetookmypicture, Haven Dao and Robin Ritter will be available.

Kidspark (Kitchener)

The Kidspark free-for-all fun begins at Victoria Park at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

The event, which usually brings in hundreds of families throughout the day, offers a wide variety of activities to amuse children.

More information and a schedule of activities can be found here.

I Love the 90s (Kitchener)

The I Love the 90s tour will stop in Kitchener on Sunday with a lineup that includes Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Spinderella, Rob Base, Montell Jordan, Young MC and the Black Sheep.

Doors open at the On the Grand Amphitheatre at 6:30 p.m.

More information on tickets can be found here.

Waterloo Park’s 125th Birthday Celebration (Waterloo)

From noon until 5 p.m., there will be live music, giant instruments, interactive activities, workshops and more in honour of Waterloo Park’s 125th birthday.

At 5 p.m., guests are invited to bring a picnic or grab a bite at the food trucks as they enjoy family-friendly activities such as a scavenger hunt, face-painting, bouncy castles and art workshops with local artists-in-residence. The fun will continue during a presentation of Grease with park visitors invited to sing-a-long.

A complete list of activities can be found here.