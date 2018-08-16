No one injured after lightning strikes western New Brunswick home  

A man and woman in western New Brunswick are receiving temporary lodging after lightning struck their home Wednesday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the lightning strike happened around 6 p.m. at the home on Lockharts Mill Road, near Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

READ MORE: Much of Nova Scotia under severe thunderstorm watch

The Red Cross says there was no fire or injuries as a result of the strike, but power to the house has been disconnected pending repairs and inspection.

The couple is receiving emergency lodging and meals from the Red Cross as they await a damage assessment by insurers.