Peacock dies at Calgary Zoo after flying into golf cart

The Calgary Zoo has one less peacock wandering its grounds after a male peacock flew into a golf cart last week.

A zoo spokesperson said a staff member was driving a golf cart before opening hours Thursday morning when the peacock suddenly flew into the cart.

“The animal care team immediately came over to try to revive the bird, but their efforts were unsuccessful,” Trish Exton-Parter said. She added it’s standard procedure for zoo staff to use golf carts on the grounds.

There are now five peacocks remaining at the Calgary Zoo. Another peacock died last November after it flew into the lion enclosure and was attacked.

