Peacock killed by lions at Calgary Zoo

A peacock at the Calgary Zoo has died after it was attacked by two lions.

The male peacock flew into the lion habitat as the birds were being rounded up for the season, the zoo said in a statement on its website last Thursday.

WATCH BELOW: 7 penguins drown at the Calgary Zoo

READ MORE: LIST – Animal deaths at the Calgary Zoo

READ MORE: Otter at Calgary Zoo drowns after getting tangled in pants from zookeeper

“The two male lions were quick to notice the visitor,” the zoo said.

The zoo said the remaining six peacocks are now in their winter holdings until warmer weather returns.

READ MORE: Calgary Zoo found ‘no definitive evidence’ as to what caused 7 penguins to drown

WATCH BELOW: Otter dies at Calgary Zoo after becoming tangled in a pair of pants