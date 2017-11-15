peacock dies at Calgary Zoo
November 15, 2017 11:17 am
Updated: November 15, 2017 11:42 am

Peacock killed by lions at Calgary Zoo

By Digital Content Coordinator  News Talk 770

File Photo.

EPA/BARBARA WALTON
A A

 A peacock at the Calgary Zoo has died after it was attacked by two lions.

The male peacock flew into the lion habitat as the birds were being rounded up for the season, the zoo said in a statement on its website last Thursday.

WATCH BELOW: 7 penguins drown at the Calgary Zoo

READ MORE: LIST –  Animal deaths at the Calgary Zoo

READ MORE: Otter at Calgary Zoo drowns after getting tangled in pants from zookeeper

“The two male lions were quick to notice the visitor,” the zoo said.

The zoo said the remaining six peacocks are now in their winter holdings until warmer weather returns.

READ MORE: Calgary Zoo found ‘no definitive evidence’ as to what caused 7 penguins to drown

WATCH BELOW: Otter dies at Calgary Zoo after becoming tangled in a pair of pants

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Zoo
Calgary Zoo death
Calgary Zoo lions
Calgary Zoo peacock death
Calgary Zoo peacocks
peacock dies at Calgary Zoo
Peacock killed by lions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News