August 16, 2018 11:17 am

Toronto-area martial arts instructor faces sex abuse-related charges, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

MILTON, Ont. – Police say a martial arts instructor from the Toronto area is facing sexual abuse-related charges.

Halton regional police say a 38-year-old man from Milton, Ont., was charged Wednesday with luring, invitation to touching and criminal harassment.

They say he was an instructor in Milton and the female alleged victim was a member of his Taekwondo club.

Police say the accused is being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

