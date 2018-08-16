Toronto-area martial arts instructor faces sex abuse-related charges, police say
MILTON, Ont. – Police say a martial arts instructor from the Toronto area is facing sexual abuse-related charges.
Halton regional police say a 38-year-old man from Milton, Ont., was charged Wednesday with luring, invitation to touching and criminal harassment.
They say he was an instructor in Milton and the female alleged victim was a member of his Taekwondo club.
Police say the accused is being held pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
