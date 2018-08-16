Bombers’ Dressler put on six-game injured list, expected to return sooner

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Weston Dressler has been put on the six-game injured list, but is expected to return sooner, according to 680 CJOB’s Bob Irving.

Dressler was hurt in last week’s win over Hamilton.

Bombers put Dressler on 6-game inj. List but he will be back sooner. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) August 16, 2018

Receiver/returner Ryan Lankford is expected to replace Dressler in the lineup.

Dressler has 28 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The 5-3 Bombers host the 5-3 Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

