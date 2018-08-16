Weston Dressler
August 16, 2018 8:58 am

Bombers’ Dressler put on six-game injured list, expected to return sooner

By Reporter  Global News

Bombers receiver Weston Dressler will be put on the six-game injured list, but is expected to return sooner.

File Photo
A A

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Weston Dressler has been put on the six-game injured list, but is expected to return sooner, according to 680 CJOB’s Bob Irving.

Dressler was hurt in last week’s win over Hamilton.

Receiver/returner Ryan Lankford is expected to replace Dressler in the lineup.

Dressler has 28 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The 5-3 Bombers host the 5-3 Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play

 

WATCH: Bombers Mike O’Shea speaks after practice on Aug. 15

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Football
Injured List
Injury
Weston Dressler
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News