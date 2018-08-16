Police arrest pair after multiple cars stolen in Winnipeg over several months

A man and woman have been arrested after Winnipeg police say they stole multiple cars in the city over several months along with many other items.

The spree began on April 6, when a 60-year-old woman was driving in the area of St. Mary’s Road and Morier Avenue in St. Vital when she was stopped by three men who said she was dragging something. When the woman got out to check, one of the men hopped in the car and drove away.

The thefts continued with a Dodge Caravan being taken from Monreith Street on June 19, and then three vehicles were stolen on July 30 from the parking lot of a Main Street business.

One of those vehicles, a Chevrolet panel van, was found later, but a 2011 Dodge Caravan and a 2004 brown Pontiac Montana remain missing.

Two more cars were taken in August, a 2002 and 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on different parts of Leila Avenue.

The pair is also alleged to have been involved in the theft of a bike, trailer, and wallet.

On August 11, one of the accused was driving a 2010 Silverado with the stolen trailer attached when they hit a motorcycle and drove through a fence on Kingsbury Avenue before leaving the truck and trailer and fleeing on foot.

Officers later arrived to find the stolen bike, as well as licence plates and registrations from the previous stolen vehicles.

The duo wasn’t done yet though as police say they stole a Volkswagen Jetta from Seven Oaks Avenue later that day. The Jetta was recovered in a parking lot the next day.

On August 14, one of the accused was driving a stolen Kia Rio with a stolen licence plate from another vehicle, when it crashed into another vehicle on the North Perimeter Highway. Police soon arrived and arrested the pair.

Michael Ray Johnson, 45, and Kimberley-Anne Struve, 31, face a number of charges, including possession of meth, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

