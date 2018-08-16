Man in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting in Toronto’s west end

Officials say a man has critical injuries after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in west-end Toronto late Wednesday.

Toronto Paramedics said emergency crews were called to a plaza at Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard, south of Finch Avenue West, at 11:30 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News that paramedics rushed the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, to a trauma centre with a police escort in life-threatening condition.

A woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but the spokesperson confirmed the woman didn’t sustain any gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said they received reports three or four shots were fired from a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

A description of the suspect(s) hasn’t been released by police, but a spokesperson said they’re looking for a newer-model silver car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

