So far, so good for Napanee Express at U-19 championships

The Napanee Express have pounded their way to three straight wins at the Canadian Under-19 Fastball championships.

The host team flexed their muscles and scored a convincing 9-0 win over Quebec, beat out Shellbrook, Sask. 11-1 and defeated the team from Colchester, N.S. 8-1.

“The way we’ve started the tournament is unbelievable,” said first baseman Finn Pierce.

“We’ve come out of the gates just flying. We’re hitting the ball well and playing some great defence. Our pitcher Riley Manion has been mowing down the opposition.”

Manion is just back from Saskatoon, where he played for Team Canada at the World Junior Fastball championships.

“We’re playing awesome right now,” said Manion.

“I’m proud of all the boys and the way they’ve supported me with some tremendous offence. It’s just what a pitcher needs.”

The Napanee bats are booming. They’ve scored 28 runs in their first three games. All three games ended on the six-run mercy rule.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” said outfielder Ethan Winter.

“Our bats were off at the eliminations and the provincials but they’re starting to heat up. We don’t hit the long ball but everybody in the lineup is a singles-doubles hitter. If you string enough together, you’re going to score a lot of runs.”

The tournament wraps up this Sunday with the championship game at the Napanee Fairgrounds.

With hometown support, the Express are working hard in hopes of being in that title game.