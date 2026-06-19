Elks president: Name change a ‘disaster’ for club

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EDMONTON – As the Edmonton Elks prepare for their home opener Saturday, team president Chris Morris says the fallout from the club’s 2021 name change remains one of the biggest obstacles in rebuilding support among fans.

Morris, who spent 14 seasons on Edmonton’s offensive line and won three Grey Cups with the club, said the franchise continues to deal with fallout from its 2021 name change.

“It was a disaster in so many ways,” Morris said of the transition from the Eskimos to the Elks.

The club changed its name after years of criticism from Inuit leaders and organizations who said the former name was offensive and outdated. The move came amid broader pressure on sports teams to abandon names viewed as racist or stereotypical.

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Morris said the decision alienated some longtime supporters of one of the CFL’s most storied franchises.

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“The people who had been local fans and the people who had grown to care and love and have a lot of respect for that tradition were obviously very offended,” he said.

Morris said the name change, along with the COVID-19 pandemic and the team’s struggles on the field, contributed to season-ticket sales falling from more than 20,000 to about 7,000.

“For some, there’s no way we can repair it except if we were to change our name back, and that’s not viable,” he said.

The comments come as the Elks continue rebuilding under owner Deb Thompson, who took control of the franchise with her late husband, Larry, in 2024 when the club was facing significant financial challenges.

Morris said the organization has stabilized financially and is working to rebuild ties with fans and the broader community.

The Elks have taken steps to reconnect with their past. The club is often referred to as the Green and Gold or the Double E, and the “Once An Eskimo Always An Eskimo” sign has returned to the dressing room.

Edmonton opened the season with a 29-20 victory over Ottawa before a bye week and will host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

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“We’ve got a lot of work to do still to rebuild that partnership, that community feeling,” Morris said. “But I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.