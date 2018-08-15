Canadian National Exhibition unveils this year’s over-the-top treats

TORONTO – Chocolate-banana steak eclairs, pickle ice cream, fried frog legs and s’more fried chicken sandwiches are among the crazy gastronomic concoctions revealed before the Canadian National Exhibition opens in Toronto on Friday.

The annual summer carnival is known for its wacky foods and the selection for this year’s event that was unveiled Wednesday is proving to be no different.

READ MORE: Out-of-province workers brought in at Exhibition Place during lock-out: union

The eclair is a mix of sweet and savoury, with a piece of steak accompanied by provolone cheese, banana slices, chocolate sauce and whipped cream — all wrapped in a donut.

One of the featured foods at the CNE: chocolate banana “steakclair” pic.twitter.com/oCpSuXUge8 — Erica Vella (@ericavella) August 15, 2018

Besides the pickle ice cream, the CNE says other unusual frozen flavours will be on offer, including creme de la corn, which is served with a fresh piece of corn on the cob, and curry coconut, which is served in a coconut shell.

READ MORE: Labour dispute continues with CNE just days away

Those with finer taste can have the vanilla ice cream dessert covered in chocolate and edible 24-karat gold leaves.

Another rich choice is a mega-sized burger with maple bacon, peameal bacon, Canadian cheddar, onion rings, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo — all in an edible golden bun.

The CNE will be offering a $100 burger covered in 24-karat gold with cheese, smashed avocado, onion rings, and bacon. Would you try? pic.twitter.com/qtLkz7IzUH — Norm Kelly (@norm) August 15, 2018

The CNE also did not forget Toronto sports fans with the “Blue Jay Nest” — a waffle bowl stuffed with vanilla ice cream, pretzels, popcorn, caramel drizzle, cotton candy and a donut decorated like a baseball.

Other usual treats include deep-fried wine and cheese, deep-fried Ferrero Rocher and cotton candy ice cream burritos.