Thief robs couple in Okanagan sleeping in moving van

A couple sleeping in a moving van were robbed on Tuesday evening, and Penticton police are asking for the public’s help in apprehending the thief.

Police say the robbery took place on Old Kaleden Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. The couple awoke to a man banging on a window, demanding their valuables and that he had a gun. The couple complied and gave him their credit cards. The thief then smashed the van’s window and punctured two tires before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for male suspect following Friday night robbery

The couple got assistance from a nearby residence, with the occupants calling police for them.

READ MORE: Airdrie RCMP looking for suspect in thrift store armed robbery

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-10, having a dark complexion, brown eyes and may have an accent. The suspect, who was wearing a balaclava, also had a full-sized black-coloured truck.

Anyone having information are encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).