1 person arrested and charged in armed robbery near Edmonton

Police have arrested one person and are looking for another in connection to an armed robbery investigation north of Edmonton.

Morinville RCMP said the Jingler’s Pub in Gibbons, Alta. was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

READ MORE: Armed robbery suspects bear spray employee before fleeing police

The man stole a significant amount of cash from the pub as well as a purse from a patron, police said.

RCMP said the assailant left the scene in a stolen silver Toyota Camry that was driven by a woman.

On Aug. 10, Nicole Dawn Lowe, 46, was arrested in Edmonton and charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000. Loewen is scheduled to appear in Morinville court on Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after violent Boxing Day home invasion

RCMP are still searching for the other suspect in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.