Regina police looking for male suspect following Friday night robbery

Regina Police Service is looking for a Caucasian male described as approximately six feet tall, 200 pounds, round face and in his 20s following a robbery Friday night.

The suspect, who was armed, stole food from a delivery driver in the 1200 block of Rae Street at about 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).