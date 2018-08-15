Former Uber driver hiding in Montreal faces extradition for California rape charges

U-S authorities are looking to extradite a former Uber driver from San Francisco who was being investigated on rape charges before vanishing.

Before turning up in Montreal earlier this summer, Mohamed Ben Azaza failed to show up for a meeting in California with detectives investigating the case.

They officially filed the rape charge in late June.

Ben Azaza is accused of sexual assault involving an intoxicated 19-year-old passenger in October 2017.

Prosecutors allege he had non-consensual sex with her before she woke up in his bed the next day.

Ben Azaza denied having sex, saying instead he let the woman sleep in his car and then next morning let her inside for breakfast and to call someone to pick her up.

The court filing seeking his extradition notes the penalty upon conviction is a minimum of three years imprisonment.