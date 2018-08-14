Man arrested after police operation closes down Highway 440 in Laval

A police operation is now under control and an individual has been arrested in Laval.

The operation forced the closure of Highway 440 in both directions at des Laurentides Boulevard.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Laval police asked that people avoid the sector, due to an armed individual.

#Lavalcirculation A-440 et boul. Des Laurentides fermé dans les deux directions. Individu armé, périmètre de sécurité en cours. Informations à suivre. pic.twitter.com/I0Hv2xGCen — Police Laval (@policelaval) August 14, 2018

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau said officers had been attempting to contact the individual, whom they described as depressed.

Officers were able to make contact with the individual shortly after 4 p.m. and say the perimeter is now secure.

Witnesses stuck in traffic at the scene told Global News “they’ve never seen anything like it’ and that police are asking everyone on the highway to turn their vehicles around.

By 4:45 p.m., police said the situation was under control and there will be a gradual re-opening of the affected streets.