Worker seriously injured after quartz slab falls on him in Puslinch

Wellington County OPP say a 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a slab of quartz fell on him in Puslinch on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to a call at a home under construction on Concession 1 at around 10:40 a.m.

Police said the sub-contractor was injured when a slab of quartz that was being installed fell on him.

The Hamilton man was taken to hospital, but there was no update on his condition as of Monday afternoon.

OPP said the Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

