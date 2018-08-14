Immigration fraud charges laid against Saskatoon man

A Saskatoon man has been charged for allegedly producing and distributing forged immigration documents.

Panashe Chaya, 23, is alleged to have produced fake permanent residency documents and then selling them to post-secondary students in Saskatoon and across Canada.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) launched an investigation into Chaya’s activities in January, and searched his home in April.

Chaya was charged on July 25 with three counts under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) and three counts under the Criminal Code.

“Canada’s diversity and welcoming of newcomers is part of its national identity, but unfortunately there are those who would exploit our generosity to make a profit,” said Nina Patel, the CBSA’s assistant regional director-general for the Prairie region.

“By enforcing the law and cracking down on fraud, the CBSA is preserving the integrity of our immigration system.”

Chaya was released from custody and is scheduled to be back in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 15.

The CBSA enforces the IRPA and investigates cases of immigration documentation fraud, immigration consultant fraud, human smuggling, marriages of convenience, and employment of foreign nationals without authorization.