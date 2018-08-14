Crime
Police searching for potentially dangerous man last seen in St. Thomas

Elgin County OPP are searching for 37-year-old Christopher George, who is wanted by police and is potentially dangerous.

Provincial police are imploring the public for help finding a 37-year-old Central Elgin man who is wanted by police and is potentially dangerous.

Christopher George is described as an Indigenous man who is five feet eight inches, about 275 pounds, and has buzz cut hair. He was last seen in St. Thomas near Wilson Avenue and Sunset Drive, around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Elgin County OPP say he was last wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with a number 93 on it, black shorts, black shoes, and white socks.

If you see George, police say to call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at londoncrimestoppers.com.

