Police searching for potentially dangerous man last seen in St. Thomas

Provincial police are imploring the public for help finding a 37-year-old Central Elgin man who is wanted by police and is potentially dangerous.
Christopher George is described as an Indigenous man who is five feet eight inches, about 275 pounds, and has buzz cut hair. He was last seen in St. Thomas near Wilson Avenue and Sunset Drive, around 9 p.m. on Monday.
READ MORE: Motorcycle clocks near 200 km/h on 401 near Ingersoll: OPP
Elgin County OPP say he was last wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with a number 93 on it, black shorts, black shoes, and white socks.
If you see George, police say to call 911.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at londoncrimestoppers.com.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.