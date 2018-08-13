Mother of Vancouver road rage victim urges suspect to come forward

The devastated mother of a Vancouver man killed in what police say appears to be a road rage homicide is asking the person responsible to come forward and turn themselves in.

“We’re all so devastated by this senseless crime,” Sunni Hunt said.

Willis Hunt, 33, was in a vehicle with a 32-year-old female friend early Friday when their drive took a deadly turn near McGill and Renfrew streets in East Vancouver.

WATCH: Family of road-rage murder victim speaks

“She turned the corner and apparently, she cut someone off and that person became so enraged,” Sunni said.

Sunni said the pair stopped and got out of their grey Toyota Matrix near Bridgeway Street under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

“She went over to the car and said, ‘Look, I’m sorry, what is the problem?'”

READ MORE: ‘A hole in my heart’: Mother of Vancouver road rage victim says son would forgive his shooter

“It happened so fast. She didn’t even hear a gunshot and Willis was thrown against her and landed and the car just took off.”

The suspect fled in a white sedan leaving Willis to die. His female friend escaped with minor injuries.

“I don’t blame her but I want whoever did this senseless thing to be caught.

WATCH: Police still searching for suspect wanted in Vancouver road-rage incident

“Please turn yourself in. You have no right to take someone’s life.”

Police are looking into how the encounter escalated to homicide and are seeking dash-cam video captured in the area between 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

“It’s hard to accept my son is not here now,” Sunni said.

“But I will not accept how he went.”

A vigil will be held for Hunt on Monday night.