Van Gogh and Monet on display at Kelowna Art Gallery

A Cultivating Journey: The Herman H. Levy Legacy has been keeping the Kelowna Art Gallery busy this summer, drawing crowds with major works by painters including Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh.

The exhibition was organized and circulated by the McMaster Museum of Art and curated by senior curator Dr. Ihor Holubizky.

More than 60 art pieces of various mediums including drawings, etchings and paintings are on display.

The collection is said to be worth around $70 million, with more than half of that amount allocated to Monet’s Waterloo Bridge.

Another impressive piece that has been drawing crowds: Van Gogh’s Untitled, Still Life: Ginger Pot and Onions.

Laura Wyllie, the public programming co-ordinator at the gallery, said the exhibition has been so popular, more than twice as many attendees as usual have been coming into the gallery to enjoy the artwork.

“The most significant piece that everyone is coming in to see is the Monet. You can’t deny the beauty of a Monet. But what is funny about this one is that, at the time when Herman bought this in 1955, this actually wouldn’t have been a hot purchase.”

Wyllie added that the Monet, which sold for about 5,000 pounds in the 1950s, is now worth tens of millions of dollars.

There are two upcoming lectures on the exhibition open to the public. Kelowna-based realist painter John Hall will be holding a lecture on Sept. 15, and private collector Paul Mitchell will be speaking on his interpretation of the collection on Oct. 13.

In addition, guided tours are available on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The exhibition is on at Kelowna Art Gallery until Oct. 28 and admission is free on Thursdays.