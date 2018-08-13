‘Our community is angry, our ranchers are angry’: Cawston-area ranchers lament cattle loss to Snowy Mountain wildfire

Updated with response from BC Wildfire Service.

In the quiet community of Chopaka near Cawston, farming and ranching is a way of life, but people’s livelihoods were threatened after the Snowy Mountain wildfire ignited on July 17.

Lower Similkameen Indian Band councillor Janet Terbasket said she was forced to evacuate as the flames roared down the hillside.

While homes survived thanks to structural protection unit crews, some livestock did not.

Rancher Carol Allison said she lost eight heads of cow.

“I know that if we had advanced notice, we could have got our cows out of there,” she said.

“Our community is angry, our ranchers are angry,” Terbasket said.

Ranchers told Global Okanagan that officials should have notified them that the BC Wildfire Service initially decided to let the lightning-caused fire burn.

“No one called the Lower Similkameen Band, no one called the ranchers and said ‘hey, we’re just going to let this fire burn, you might want to get your cattle out,’ Terbasket said.

The wildfire ignited in the Snowy Mountain protected area. The land has a wide range of vegetation and wildlife from dry grassland valleys to extensive alpine meadows.

The area also supports a provincially significant herd of California bighorn sheep.

The BC Wildfire Service told Global Okanagan in July that with no initial threat to structures or people, BC Parks advised crews to hold off.

“Fire is good for the ecosystem. It creates new growth. It is good for the animals and basically stops future fires from occurring,” said fire information Robert Cunneyworth.

The fire exploded out of control. Allison and dozens of others were evacuated for a week.

“I’d like to know why they didn’t authorize the fire to be put out when the fire struck,” Allison said.

The provincial government said wildfires are prioritized based on risk to life and property.

“[The BC Wildfire Service] responded with all the resources that we had available to us at that point in time,” the service said in a statement to Global News.

“We implemented a modified response and we have worked very closely with our partners, BC Parks and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, and we continue to do so,” the statement said. “A modified response is when we have pre-determined trigger points that we allow the fire to burn within.”

“Why did this happen? I want answers now,” Terbasket said.