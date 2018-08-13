Rick Zamperin: Home renos akin to reshaping a sports franchise

If you are a regular visitor to my Facebook page, you’ll know that I’m undertaking some pretty heavy-duty home renovations.

What exactly am I doing, you ask? Renovating the entire main floor of my 1950s bungalow on the Hamilton Mountain.

My wife and I have gutted our kitchen and bathroom, re-jigged our master bedroom, and have splurged on a new gas fireplace.

If you’ve ever done major renos, I feel your pain. The mess, chaos, stress — it gets to you.

So, what does this have to do with sports — the essence of this space?

This may sound silly or corny, but I feel like the owner of a sports franchise that is undergoing a massive facelift.

My kitchen was akin to a fourth-line NHL centre, steady and predictable, far from flashy and dynamic.

Diddo for my main-floor bathroom, which I liken to a career special teams football player. You know what you’re going to get — dependable, but not an All-Pro kind of talent.

It was simply time for a change. Just like what the Toronto Maple Leafs did a few summers ago and similar to what the Toronto Blue Jays are going through right now.

The state of my home was OK. It was definitely livable.

But after 14 years, it was time to swing for the fences and put together a championship-calibre franchise, I mean, homestead.