Officers investigate two collisions involving police vehicles

Regina police are investigating two unrelated motor vehicle collisions which took place Monday, both involving police vehicles.

The first collision happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lewvan Drive and 4th Avenue.

Police attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Sherwood Drive and Lewvan Drive, but the suspect vehicle managed to avoid them, even after emergency equipment was put out.

The vehicle continued southbound on Lewvan Drive and then collided with a second vehicle which was making a left turn from eastbound 4th Avenue onto northbound Lewvan Drive.

Officers managed to arrest the driver of the suspect vehicle, a 28-year-old male, after he ran away on foot.

Both the suspect and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending while the suspect is now in custody.

The second collision took place around 1:30 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

Police were responding to a call for service in the 1300 block of Cameron Street regarding a suspicious vehicle, when a marked police vehicle entered the intersection of 8th Avenue and Elphinstone Street, and collided with another vehicle.

A 48 year-old female passenger was transported to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

A police officer also sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Regina Police Service would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened and ask you to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.